PDP refutes report on Atiku’s health

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied media reports that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar was flown to London, over health challenges.

Sen. Dino Melaye, the spokesperson and Director, Public Affairs, PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100 per cent fit and in super form health wise.

“The British Government invited the leading presidential candidate, Abubakar, just like they had invited Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi earlier,” Dino said.

Some media reports had stated that Abubakar was sick and flown from Dubai, United Arab Emirates to London, United Kingdom for treatment.

News Agency Of Nigeria
