PDP reacts as aggrieved governors meet Tinubu in London

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu reportedly had a marathon meeting with the G-5 governors in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)
The governors, who have parted ways with the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar, recently declared that their preferred presidential candidate would be announced in January.

The governors’ refusal to support Atiku is predicated on the refusal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign following Atiku's emergence as the presidential candidate of the main opposition party.

The governors, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states argued that the leadership of the party is too pro-north as Atiku, Ayu and other key leaders of the PDP are from the northern region of the country.

Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).
Pulse had earlier reported that the governors may heed the advice of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who urged them to endorse Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

While the aggrieved governors are yet to decide on the presidential candidate to endorse, Tinubu reportedly had a marathon meeting with them in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

During the meeting, the former Governor of Lagos State was said to have lobbied for the endorsement of the five governors.

Confirming the meeting, a source told The Punch that “Tinubu met with the aggrieved governors yesterday (Tuesday) along with a delegation that included (Kayode) Fayemi, (Babajide) Sanwo-Olu, one other governor and an ex-governor. For now, we are only waiting for the G-5 governors to make the official pronouncement in January.”

However, the PDP said it was not aware of the governors’ meeting with Tinubu, noting that as far it was concerned, the governors were in the United Kingdom on vacation.

The party threatened to punish the governors for any anti-party activities.

Speaking on the matter, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party and member of the PDP National Working Committee, Timothy Osadalor said the PDP has what it takes to impose the necessary sanctions on the aggrieved governors if they dump their party’s presidential candidate for another party’s candidate.

“We want to believe that they are in the United Kingdom for vacation and so reacting to speculations is not what we should be doing now. We want to assure Nigerians that if they take that decision and support a candidate other than ours, the PDP will act. Let me put it straight: this party has the capacity to discipline them and any member who tries to undermine its will,’’ he said.

The PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba also threatened sanction saying the party would apply relevant provisions of its constitution when the need arose, The Punch reports.

“The PDP is a party of constitution, rules and procedures. We don’t react to speculations. In taking decisions, we look at our party constitution in relation to issues. Whatever happens, it is the constitution that will guide the action we will take.

“These governors are conversant with the PDP constitution having sworn to uphold it. If they take that action (endorse a rival presidential candidate), we will take a decision in line with the provisions of the constitution, he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the governors would realise their mistake and embrace the party.

