PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

A group under the auspices of PDP Women and Youths Support Group, on Thursday hit the streets of Kaduna metropolis, protesting the outcome of the election in the concluded Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state.

Flags of the People's Democratic Party (PDP)
Flags of the People's Democratic Party (PDP)

Some of the inscriptions were: ‘Give us out mandate’, ‘We say no to results manipulation’, ‘A stolen mandate is unacceptable’, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Uba Sani of the APC was declared winner of the Governorship seat by INEC in the Feb. 18 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Speaking to newsmen during the peaceful protest, Leader of the group, Aishatu Madina, said that the governorship elections were surrounded by inconsistencies.

She said the protest came at the backdrop of the decision of the PDP leaders in Kaduna to have resolved to take the matter challenging the APC in court.

Madina alleged that the election results were rigged by the APC in it’s favour.

“We have 23 LGAs in Kaduna, the PDP won 20 members, House of Assembly, three Senators and 10 Reps, how did the APC win the Governorship seat election,” she wondered.

According to her, Isa Ashiru of the PDP won the election, while calling on international communities to help them reclaim their stolen mandate.

Describing the concluded polls as selection and not elections, she noted that in ideal democracy, elected person as in the case of Isa Ashiru of the PDP, should have been given the victory.

Madina also called on the government to give them justice, while reminding them of the day of reckoning.

