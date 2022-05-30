RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP primary: Atiku Abubakar meets Wike, Fayose, others

Ima Elijah

Atiku had defeated Wike at the party's presidential primary...

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, May 30, 2022, met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Atiku had defeated Wike at the party’s presidential primary in Abuja on Saturday, May 28, 2022, night.

The Monday meeting, it was gathered, was to reconcile the two party chieftains and give the PDP a robust outing in the 2023 presidential election against the ruling All Progressives Congress

The meeting was also attended by former Ekiti State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Ayodele Fayose, amongst other PDP chieftains.

Atiku polled a total of 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who garnered 237 votes.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, scored 70; Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, scored 38; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, polled 20 votes; Anyim Pius Anyim scored 14, Sam Ohabunwa polled 1 and Olivia Tariela also scored one vote.

Ima Elijah

PDP primary: Atiku Abubakar meets Wike, Fayose, others

