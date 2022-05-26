RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP primaries: 44 year old Jandor wins Lagos governorship ticket

Jandor got 679 votes to defeat Vaughan, who polled 20 votes

The Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called ‘Jandor’, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Lagos State.

The Lagos4Lagos movement — a group comprised mainly of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters — was officially welcomed to the PDP in January 2022.

The PDP governorship primaries were held in most states on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Declaring the result of the Lagos primary, Emmanuel Ogidi, the returning officer, said Adediran scored 679 votes to defeat David Vaughan, who polled 20 votes.

Ogidi said 775 ad hoc delegates were scheduled to participate in the primary, but 709 were accredited.

The total number of accredited voters is 709, and Olajide Adediran got 679 votes, David Kolawole Vaughan had 20, and we had 10 voided votes,” he said.

“Having satisfied all the requirements in our guidelines, I want to announce Dr Olajide Adediran as our candidate after scoring the highest votes of 679.

“He is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Jandor is a 44-year-old journalist and entrepreneur.

He was born in the Mushin area of Lagos to a Christian mother and a Muslim father.

It is expected that Jandor will be contending with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should he win the ticket of the APC for the 2023 elections.

