See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Rivers

Get minute by minute report on the intrigues and actions from Rivers state as PDP chooses its presidential flag bearer.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding its presidential primaries today, Saturday, October 6, 2018 inRivers state and you will get all the reports here.

The aspirants contesting to run with PDP's presidential ticket in the 2019 election, are:  Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule LamidoAhmed MakarfiAttahiru BafarawaJonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

 

12:27 pm: President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki meets with other presidential Aspirants.

12:11 pm: PDP Delegates from Imo and Anambra States gathering to speak to Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

PDP Delegates from Imo and Anambra States gathering to speak to Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. play PDP Delegates from Imo and Anambra States gathering to speak to Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. (PDP)

 

9:47 am: Wike accuses APC of planning to disrupt PDP presidential primaries

6:00 am: Wike assures PDP delegates of adequate security.

Gov Tambuwal claims other aspirants have ganged up against him

