ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP, NWC meets senate caucus on Minority Leadership

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday met with the party caucus in the Senate to present a common ground for the minority leadership positions of the 10th Senate.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary
Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary

Recommended articles

Ologunagba said that the PDP nominations into the minority leadership positions in the senate had not been concluded, adding that the party’s decision would be communicated to the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

He said at the meeting, the importance of a virile and stable opposition in the senate and indeed the National Assembly was emphasised and that the caucus assured that it would play the important role in the defence of democracy, the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Ologunagba said that the meeting condemned the alleged moves by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to meddle in the affairs of the minority with regards to the emergence of the minority leadership, which he said is an exclusive reserve of the minority caucus as stipulated by constitutional provisions and Standing Rules of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP and the senators continue with consultations on the emergence of the minority leadership in the Senate and are resolved to collectively present a unified leadership after due and conclusive considerations.

“Accordingly, the PDP will continue to provide the necessary leadership in this regard.

“Consequently, the meeting resolved that the PDP NWC communicates to the Senate President, Sen. Akpabio, on the on-going consultation in the minority caucus to the effect that the nominations into the Minority leadership positions in the Senate has not been concluded.

“That upon conclusion, the nominated list will be formally conveyed to him appropriately for necessary action,” he said.

Ologunagba said the NWC commended members of the PDP Caucus in the senate for their unity, steadfastness, loyalty to the party and commitment towards the sustenance and deepening of democracy in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mbah seeks to end water scarcity in Enugu State within 154 days

Mbah seeks to end water scarcity in Enugu State within 154 days

JAMB to ban Mmesoma Ejikeme from taking UTME for 3 years

JAMB to ban Mmesoma Ejikeme from taking UTME for 3 years

WHO releases guidance to protect children from aggressive food marketing

WHO releases guidance to protect children from aggressive food marketing

Gov. Yusuf pledges to enhance industrialisation, security in Kano

Gov. Yusuf pledges to enhance industrialisation, security in Kano

PDP, NWC meets senate caucus on Minority Leadership

PDP, NWC meets senate caucus on Minority Leadership

Mmesoma’s father claims JAMB manipulated his daughter's UTME result

Mmesoma’s father claims JAMB manipulated his daughter's UTME result

Tinubu to defend election victory on Tuesday

Tinubu to defend election victory on Tuesday

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Tinubu accused of rewarding Wike for election rigging

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence