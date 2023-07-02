ADVERTISEMENT
PDP, LP, others kick as Imo govt charges opposition parties ₦54m campaign fee

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Imo State government said opposition parties must pay the sum of ₦54m to obtain permission to erect campaign structures for the upcoming governorship election in the state.

Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Imo state govt]
The chairmen of the opposition parties, consisting of Accord Party, PDP, Labour Party, APGA, Action Alliance, ADC, NNPP, SDP, YPP, ADC, and APP, registered their displeasure at a media briefing in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

They operate under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC-G12) Imo State, comprising 12 political parties in the state.

Describing the fee as outrageous, the chairmen also alleged that the move represents an attempt by the state government to stifle opposition and ensure that only the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was given a space to breathe in the state.

As seen in a document that purportedly emanated from the Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) and signed by its General Manager, political parties are instructed to seek a permit with the sum of ₦54m before mounting campaign structures, including billboards, posters and other means.

Titled, 'Schedule of Rates and Terms for Political Advertising and Ancillary Signage Displays in Imo State for Gubernatorial Campaigns 2023,’ the document also mandated candidates to pay the sum of ₦100,000 as Form/Processing Fee; ₦50,000 for site inspection and ₦150,000 as approval fee.

The document also came with the stipulation that IMSAA reserves the right to reject approval of the erection of campaign structures even after the payments.

On his part, the Chairman of IPAC-G12, Chief Uchendu Ahaneku, said the policy isn't only obnoxious but also violates the Electoral Act and Constitution of Nigeria.

Ahaneku, therefore, appealed to Governor Hope Uzodimma to call the agency to order, adding that IPAC-G12 will not hesitate to take legal actions against the state government if it does not rescind the decision.

