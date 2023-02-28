ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised

Nurudeen Shotayo

The three opposition political parties have called on President Buhari to uphold his promise of delivering a free, fair, and credible election to Nigerians.

PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised. [YouTube:AriseTV]
The parties including the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) therefore asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise a fresh election that will be credible and transparent.

They made these calls during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

More details later......

