BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised
The three opposition political parties have called on President Buhari to uphold his promise of delivering a free, fair, and credible election to Nigerians.
The parties including the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) therefore asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise a fresh election that will be credible and transparent.
They made these calls during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
More details later......
