PDP loses Sokoto as INEC declares APC candidate winner
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmad Aliyu polled 453,661.
Recommended articles
The APC candidate defeated his PDP counterpart with a total of 453,661 votes, while his closest rival Saidu Umar of the PDP polled a total vote of 404632.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Nnamani congratulates his LP opponent after losing senatorial election
Unprecedented feat as 2 women win House of Assembly seats in Kogi
PDP loses Sokoto as INEC declares APC candidate winner
Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC
INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election
AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead
4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi
APC, YPP reject guber election result in Akwa Ibom
IReV portal functioned optimally during guber polls – Yiaga Africa
Pulse Sports
Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix
Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win
Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record
Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?
El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid
Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star
ADVERTISEMENT