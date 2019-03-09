The results announced by Presiding Officers of Polling Units (PU) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, and 10 showed Wike leading his closest rival, Awara Biokpomabo of African Action Congress (AAC).

Announcing the results, the Presiding Officer of Woji PU 1, Okeh Omenasa, said that Wike won with 269 as against 33 of Biokpomabo, while Daniel Moses, Presiding Officer of PU 5 said that Wike got 166 as against 31 of Biokpomabo.

On his part, Humphere Joel, Presiding Officer of Woji PU 8 said that Wike scored 121 votes to defeat Biokpomabo of AAC with 24 votes, while Tochi Onwugbuda, the Presiding Officer of Woji PU 9, said Biokpomabo scored 16 votes, while Wike got 97 votes.

In Woji PU 10, AAC candidate, Biokpomabo garnered 24 votes lower than Wikes 139 votes, according to the units Presiding Officer, Ifegwu Samuel.

Also, in Woji Polling Units 2, 3 and 4, Wike scored 223, 174 and 81 respectively, while the AAC candidate, Biokpomabo had 11, 4 and 22 respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not field candidates in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections due to a court order that cancelled its primary.

But a faction of the APC, led by Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, urged party supporters to vote Biokpomabo in the governorship election.

Mr Solomon Eke, Chairman, Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, commended peaceful conduct of voters during the governorship and assembly elections in Woji Ward 6.

I also commend INEC officials for their early arrival to the polling units by 8 a.m., however the election experienced low turnout, he said.