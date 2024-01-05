PDP in Ondo appoints Alabere as acting chairman amidst leadership crisis

The announcement came after an emergency meeting held in Akure, the capital city.

Alabere, who previously served as the vice chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, now takes on the responsibility of steering the party amidst a growing leadership crisis.

This development has raised concerns among political observers who believe it could exacerbate the existing challenges within the party, particularly as the November governorship election looms.

The decision to appoint Alabere follows the suspension of the state chairman by nine out of the 11 members of the State Working Committee (SWC).

The suspended chairman faced accusations of engaging in anti-party activities and actions deemed detrimental to the party's reputation.

The suspension letter, signed by key SWC members, including Alabere, Dayo Awude, Oluseye Olujimi, Amos Fadope, Moses Awofade, Boluwaji Bamidele, Olawumi Fasonu, and Kennedy Peretei, demanded the embattled chairman to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee for further interrogations next week.

The PDP, in response to the internal strife, asserted its commitment to handling any incursion by the All Progressives Congress (APC) into its ranks.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, dismissed the suspension as null and void, asserting that the state committee lacked the authority to suspend the chairman.

