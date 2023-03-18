PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election
This comes after El-Rufai swept all the votes at his Unguwan Sarki 024 Polling Unit.
The PDP governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan, polled 77 votes to emerge winner at polling unit 014 where his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Senator Uba Sani could only garner 44 votes.
Announcing the result, the Presiding Officer of the polling unit, Mohammed Baso, said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 1 vote, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 1 vote while Labour Party recorded 0 as 7 votes were declared invalid.
Pulse earlier reported that the APC won in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Unguwan Sarki 024 Polling Unit in the governorship and state House of assembly elections.
The Electoral Presiding Officer, Haruna Shafiu, who announced the results, said the APC candidate polled 257 votes as against the PDP's 81 votes for the governorship election.
Details later....
