ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election

Nurudeen Shotayo

This comes after El-Rufai swept all the votes at his Unguwan Sarki 024 Polling Unit.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Recommended articles

The PDP governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan, polled 77 votes to emerge winner at polling unit 014 where his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Senator Uba Sani could only garner 44 votes.

Announcing the result, the Presiding Officer of the polling unit, Mohammed Baso, said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 1 vote, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 1 vote while Labour Party recorded 0 as 7 votes were declared invalid.

Pulse earlier reported that the APC won in Governor Nasir El-Rufais Unguwan Sarki 024 Polling Unit in the governorship and state House of assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Electoral Presiding Officer, Haruna Shafiu, who announced the results, said the APC candidate polled 257 votes as against the PDP's 81 votes for the governorship election.

Details later....

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election

PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election

INEC uploads 51.55% Lagos governorship results on IReV

INEC uploads 51.55% Lagos governorship results on IReV

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA

2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA

2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma

2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma

INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday

INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed delivers polling unit for APC

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed delivers polling unit for APC

Gov. El-Rufai sweeps polling unit, defeats PDP

Gov. El-Rufai sweeps polling unit, defeats PDP

Gov. Wike commends peaceful conduct of guber election in spite of voter apathy

Gov. Wike commends peaceful conduct of guber election in spite of voter apathy

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff