PDP faults Tinubu’s legal team claim on PEPC judgment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ologunagba said that the PDP had meticulously examined the inscription of the header of TPLT on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Wednesday’s judgement.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)
The party stated this in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the admission of the Tinubu Legal Team (TLT) that it scanned and watermarked its copy of the judgment with the inscription, “Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT’ was self-indicting.

“The rush by the TPLT in admitting that it imprinted on the CTC of the judgment smacks of a desperate attempt to dispel public scrutiny and ward off the possibility of more revelations regarding the issue.

“The PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the claims by the TPLT,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

