PDP dissolves its Katsina State Executive Committee
The PDP lost the Katsina State governorship election to the ruling APC on Saturday.
This is contained in a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Wednesday.
Ologunagba said that the NWC took the decision after an extensive deliberation on issues relating to the Katsina State chapter of the party.
He said the decision of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).
Ologunagba urged all leaders, stakeholders and teeming members of PDP in the state to remain united and focused on the task ahead.
