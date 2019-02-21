Osinbajo was in the capital on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, to seek more support ahead of the presidential elections happening three days later.

Violence reportedly broke out when Osinbajo visited a ward in Isale-Aluko, where two former governorship aspirants of the APC, Lukman Mustapha and Moshood Mustapha, have a base.

Tunde Ashaolu is the Publicity Secretary for the PDP in Kwara State. He confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, and added that the attack on the VP was as a result of an intra-party rivalry in the APC.

One of the reasons also given for the violence was because of money being distributed to APC supporters.

According to Ashaolu, the PDP has its sight set on more pressing things and will not condone aggression or partake in it.

“Our party has no time for violence as we have been busy preparing for the presidential and national assembly elections coming up on Saturday as well as the governorship and State Assembly elections.”

“Once again, we emphasise that the PDP has no hand in the fracas and we reject any attempt by the APC to link our party to the crisis. We advise them to resolve the lingering crisis in their party," the PDP spokesperson said in the statement.