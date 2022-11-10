RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Crisis: What Bala Mohammed discussed with Wike, G5 Governors

Ima Elijah

Governor Mohammed, who described the G-5 governors as brothers, joked that he was supposed to be part of them...

Governor Mohammed spoke in Bauchi when four aggrieved PDP governors paid him a solidarity visit on Wednesday, November 09, 2022.

Bala had a lot to say: Governor Mohammed said it is no secret that he wrote to the national leadership of the PDP to express his concerns about perceived encumbrances as it affects his second term bid in the State.

He explained that this necessitated his meeting on Tuesday, November o8, 2022 with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

G5 are brothers: Governor Mohammed, who described the G-5 governors as brothers, joked that he was supposed to be part of them in their demand for equity, fairness, justice but he was excommunicated for reasons only known to the members of the G-5.

Despite that, Governor Mohammed stated that he had maintained regular contact with them and no day passes by without a call put out to, at least, one of them.

In politics, you go with the people you share things in common. One thing that I appreciate with them is that they look at your challenges; they are not going back for second term, all of them.

“So, I am happy they are here. I will have the opportunity of confiding in people that I believe I can confide in with some of my worries, my fears, my apprehensions and that of my State.

“As PDP members, we are of the same family. I will see you as my comrades in this journey of life,” Governor Mohammed said.

Who are G5: On the team of the governors were governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and the governor of Enugu State, Ífeanyi Ugwuanyi.

PDP Crisis: What Bala Mohammed discussed with Wike, G5 Governors

