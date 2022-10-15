RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis: I rejected Atiku's suggestion to take N1bn loan - Ayu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ayu has some explaining to do regarding the bribery accusations against him by Wike.

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.
National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Read Also

Wike alleges corruption: Ayu's explanation comes as a response to the N1bn bribery allegation levelled against him by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP crisis: Pulse reports that Wike, who is currently on a warpath with the PDP, had during his September 23 media chat accused the national chairman of collecting N1bn from an unnamed presidential aspirant in Lagos without remitting to party's coffers.

“Can Ayu deny that he did not collect N1bn from Lagos? He told one of the PDP presidential aspirants before the primaries that the governors were not ready to fund the party,” Wike said, claiming that he knew “how the money was arranged and those involved in packaging the money. He N1bn; let him come out to tell Nigerians (that) it is not true and I will reveal more.”

Fresh accusation: The governor also doubled down on the allegations during another round of media chat on Friday, October 14, 2022, adding that Ayu also received another N100m from a PDP governor.

Ayu clarifies issues: In his reaction, the embattled chairman denied ever collecting N1bn from anyone, explaining that when he assumed office as the chairman and needed to raise money for the party, Atiku suggested that the party should take a loan of N1bn but the idea was struck down after deliberations by the National Working Committee.

On the alleged N100m bribe, Ayu admitted to collecting the said amount from the PDP governor but declared that the money way donated towards the renovation of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) which is due for commissioning in days.

Ayu's word:When my BoT chairman talks, I am not supposed to say anything more. But since these allegations have persisted, I want to use this opportunity to clear the air. When the first allegation was made about the N1bn, I decided not to respond because we don’t want to cause altercations in the party.

“However, I want to make it clear that at no time did I, as the national chairman of this party, collect any N1bn from anybody.

“So, I state that I never collected N1bn from anybody. Also, the N100m that was donated by one of the governors has been judiciously used for the purpose (for which) it was given. In the next few weeks, we will be inviting all party leaders, including members of the press, for the inauguration of the PDI.

“When we came in and the party had funding difficulties, the current presidential candidate suggested that the party should take a loan of N1bn from a bank. The owner of that bank was also an influential member of this party. He has left the party now.

“When we discussed it with him, we discarded the idea and the party never took any loan or any money from anybody. I, as a person, never collected N1bn from anybody. Any money advanced to the party was declared before the National Working Committee and handed over to the national treasurer of the party.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, PDP troll Labour Party over campaign list controversy

APC, PDP troll Labour Party over campaign list controversy

PDP crisis: I rejected Atiku's suggestion to take N1bn loan - Ayu

PDP crisis: I rejected Atiku's suggestion to take N1bn loan - Ayu

Amosun condemns Western nations for granting young Nigerians japa visas

Amosun condemns Western nations for granting young Nigerians japa visas

Tinubu's campaign train to take off from Ilorin, date uncertain

Tinubu's campaign train to take off from Ilorin, date uncertain

Lagos moved from jungle to megacity under my watch - Tinubu

Lagos moved from jungle to megacity under my watch - Tinubu

Dismissed police officer, 4 others arrested in Sokoto over alleged crimes

Dismissed police officer, 4 others arrested in Sokoto over alleged crimes

Chinese President commiserates with Buhari on Anambra boat mishap

Chinese President commiserates with Buhari on Anambra boat mishap

El-rufai commissions N4.5bn shopping mall in Kaduna

El-rufai commissions N4.5bn shopping mall in Kaduna

Obasanjo inaugurates 7bn litre capacity dam at FUNAAB

Obasanjo inaugurates 7bn litre capacity dam at FUNAAB

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Jandor Vs Sanwo-Olu

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

'If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow' - Aisha Yesufu tells Peter Obi

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (Leadership)

#EndSARS: Labour Party to review campaign council list after backlash

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Nnamdi Kanu: Court ruling may affect Peter obi – Adamu Garba