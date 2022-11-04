RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis: Atiku moves on, dumps Wike

Ima Elijah

“We are yet to resolve the matter. But we have moved on..." -Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

The former vice president in an interview with VOA Hausa, said he has moved on, stating that leadership change is currently impossible in the party.

What Atiku said: “We are yet to resolve the matter. But we have moved on, I don’t have any worries about that anymore.

“And at this junction, it’s improper to talk about leadership change in the party while elections are fast approaching,” Atiku said.

The PDP crisis: Recall that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Benue, Enugu, Abia and Oyo State counterparts, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde, respectively, fell out with the presidential candidate over the demand for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike and the four other aggrieved governors had vowed that until Ayu quits his position as National Chairman of the party, they would withhold their support for Atiku in 2023.

Efforts by stakeholders of the party to restore normalcy proved abortive after a series of meetings with Wike failed to yield positive results.

In other news: has promised that there would not be any cabal in his administration if he succeeds in his quest to become Nigeria’s next president.

According to reports, many Nigerians, prominent among whom is the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, have claimed that there is a ‘cabal,’ whose influence on the decisions taken by President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidency, is immense.

