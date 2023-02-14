ADVERTISEMENT
PDP: Court extends order stopping Wike's suspension

Ima Elijah

The governor is praying for an order directing all parties to maintain the status quo

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from suspending or expelling Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers from the party.

Justice James Omotosho gave the directive on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after the counsel to the governor, Dr Joshua Musa, SAN, and lawyer to the PDP and others, Johnson Usman, SAN, agreed on March 6 to argue their case.

What Wike wants: The governor is praying for an order directing all parties to maintain the status quo and stay all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel him from the party.

Wike also asked for an order of the court granting him leave to serve the motion on notice, originating motion and all other processes of the court in the suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means by pasting all the said processes at the PDP National Secretariat.

What the court did: After hearing Wike’s lawyer, Dr J. Y. Musa, SAN, Justice Omotosho granted all the reliefs sought.

What happened earlier: Justice Omotosho had, on February 2, given a restraining order against the party and others listed in the face of Wike’s motion dated February 2.

Others joined in the suit include its National Working Committee, NWC, and National Executive Committee, NEC, National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

