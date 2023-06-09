The sports category has moved to a new website.
PDP constitutes Ekiti, Ebonyi chapters’ caretaker committees

News Agency Of Nigeria

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)

The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the composition of the committee was approved by the NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),

The caretaker committee, chaired by Sadiq Obanoyen and Dosu Babatunde as secretary, has Ojoade Fajana, Mrs Adijat Eniola Balogun, Oladimeji Ayodele and Boboye Adekunle as members

Others include Lawal Tosin, Waliu Oladipupo, Erelu Toyin Mark, Dr Alade Modupe, Olugbenga Adewole, Ajibola Samuel, Mrs Bolanle Ogundiran, and Are Donald Temitope.

The NWC urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of PDP in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the party.

Similarly, the NWC) of the party set up a Caretaker Caretaker Committee to run the the Ebonyi State Chapter for the same period.

The committee, according to the statement issued by Ologunagba, is chaired by Dr Augustine Nwazunku.

Ologunagba said that the composition of the committee was approved by the PDP NWC on behalf of the NEC

Ologunagba said that Ogbuefi Zacheus would serve as secretary while its members included Jude Onuoha, Ezekiel Igede, David Odey, Chika Nwoba and Gideon Nwokwu.

Other members are Mrs Amaka Igboke, Francis Ibiam, Uka Abraham, Mark Onu, Ifeanyi Nworie and Oko Ibiam.

News Agency Of Nigeria

