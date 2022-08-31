RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

‘We won’t allow you destabilise our party’, PDP Chairman replies Wike’s camp

Bayo Wahab

Ayu said he is not bothered by the call for his resignation from Wike's camp.

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)
Some members of the party in the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State recently stated Ayu’s resignation as part of the condition for the resolution of the rift between Wike and the Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In May, Atiku, a northerner defeated Wike to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

But Wike’s supporters argued that it is unfair for the party’s chairman and its presidential flagbearer to come from the same region.

Since May, Atiku and Wike have been at loggerheads, and all efforts to resolve the post-election crisis rocking the party have been unsuccessful.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Ayu said he is not bothered by the call for his resignation, adding that those that want him to resign were nowhere to be found when the party was formed.

He added that the PDP won't allow them to destroy the party.

“I was voted as PDP Chairman for a four-year tenure and I’m yet to complete a year. Atiku’s victory doesn’t affect the Chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution.”

“I didn’t commit any offense I’m only reforming the party so I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money so I see no reason for all these talks. When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilize our party,” he said.

The crisis rocking the party ahead of the 2023 election continues to divide the main opposition party as Wike frequently fires shots at the leadership of the party.

