PDP's Director on Media & Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed in a press release that his party earlier planned to use the Old Parade Ground, located in Abuja for the event on Saturday, February 9, 2019, but are now challenged with finding a new venue.

This is reportedly as a result of the influence from members of the opposition.

"It may interest Nigerians to know that the PDP duly paid and secured permission to host our mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, in Garki Area of Abuja, only for the officials of the facility to inform our party this morning that they have been “ordered” to shut down the venue and frustrate our mega rally for no just cause.

"Such resort to self-help further exposes the irredeemable insensitivity of the Buhari Presidency and the APC," the spokesperson shared in a statement.

The PDP brags about widespread support that it believes has put its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in a pole position to win the February 16, contest.

Also on Saturday, Buhari's APC will be visiting the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, where a presidential rally is expected to take place. Lagos is a stronghold of the APC and it promises votes for anyone able to woo the crowd.