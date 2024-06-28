PDP believes it’ll be difficult for APC to win Edo, Ondo governorship polls

The party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, said this while inaugurating the PDP National Campaign Councils for Edo and Ondo governorship elections, on Thursday in Abuja.

Damagum said that the manner in which the candidates emerged in the two states was an indication that the party would be victorious in the elections.

He expressed the party’s confidence to win the Edo and Ondo elections, saying it would not allow itself to be robbed of victory in any of the states.

Damagum said that Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State had already laid a foundation for the success of the party in the state election.

“We will not sit down and allow anybody to search, grab, and steal. We will be battle-ready for any thief that rears his head to steal our fortune.

“We have done so well in Edo State. We thank the governor. We are very proud of him. Our records in that state speak volumes.

“So, to those that think they will take Edo, I want to tell them that it is going to be very difficult for them because we are in a democratic dispensation,” he said.

Damagum said that Ondo was already for PDP to win, and advised the people of the state to see the forthcoming election as another opportunity for them to change things to work for them.

“I know it is our high-handedness that made us miss that state. But I am sure most of you people from Ondo have seen the situation on the ground.

“You are now more committed and resolved. You have a brand new candidate, who is so much endowed with wisdom. If I can say, his emergence has a hand of God in it,” he said.

Damagum tasked the two campaign councils to face the daunting challenge ahead, be fearless, and work for the victory of the party.

“You have to open your eyes, shine your eyes. They will come with all sorts of antics, but this time around, we are ready for them. We will match them,” he said.

Damagum pledged that the party would give them the needed support to carry out their assignments in the two states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo council, with 148 members, is chaired by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, with Governors Sherrif Oborevwori of Delta and Kefas Agbu of Taraba as deputy chairmen.

Also, the Ondo Campaign Council with 177 members is chaired by Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, with his counterparts — Dauda Lawal of Zamfara and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau as deputy chairmen.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign councils, Gov. Fintiri assured PDP of the members’ commitment to the assignment.

He said that the PDP had brighter chances in both states.

“We are ready for Edo. We will not leave anything to chance. We will leverage on Obaseki’s performance.

“We have low-hanging political fruits in the two states. We should go with all seriousness.

“PDP has bright chances in the two states. Edo has registered over 2,000 since new registration started,” Fintiri said.

PDP Chieftain in Edo, Chief Tom Ikimi, also expressed confidence that the PDP would win Edo, following the performance of Obaseki.

Ikimi said that Obaseki had distinguished himself as one of the best governors in the country.

“He is the first governor to be bold enough to step forward to make a basic salary of N70,000 to every worker,” he said.

Ikimi added that the PDP candidate in Edo, Asue Ighodalo, could turn the state around.

On his part, former National Chairman, South-West of PDP, Dr Eddy Olafeso, expressed confidence that the story from Ondo would be that of success and victory.

Olafeso said that the party leaders and stakeholders were united behind the PDP candidate in the state, Agboola Ajayi.