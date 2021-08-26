PDP appoints Yemi Akinwonmi as acting national chairman

The party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan announced this in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, 2021, following a closed-door meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Akinwonmi replaced the national chairman, Uche Secondus, who was recently ordered by a Rivers State High Court to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

Announcing Akinwonmi’s appointment, Ologbondiyan said, “I can clearly say on behalf of our party that we have navigated the turbulence, and today, like you all witnessed, we came to establish that a motion was moved and elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously approved as the acting chairman of our great party.

“It is interesting for you and Nigerians to know that this is in line with the provision of our constitution.

“We will hold another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our national executive council meeting, which will hold on Saturday.”