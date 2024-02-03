ADVERTISEMENT
PDP appoints Toyese as National Vice Chairman South West

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party described Toyese as a loyal party member who diligently served the PDP as a member of the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]

This is contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the approval for the appointment of Toyese was ratified by the party’s Working Committee on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He added that the appointment of Toyose was a sequel to the sudden death of the former Vice Chairman of the zone, Soji Adagunodo, who died on May 20, 2023.

“The appointment was ratified at the recent meeting of the South West Zonal caucus of the party in accordance with the provision of Section 46 of the Constitution of the party as amended in 2017,” he said.

“He is a lawyer and an engineer who also served as the Deputy Director General of the 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign council,” he said.

“The PDP is proud of Toyese’s dedication to the stability, growth and success of the party, especially in the discharge of his roles in mobilising massively for the party at various levels.

“He served as the Deputy Chairman of Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s Campaign Committee and deputy Director of General Atiku/Okowa Campaign Committee in addition to other critical assignments including serving as National Delegate in PDP Conventions.

“We urge him to use his new position to further unite, galvanise and energise the party in the Zone while working with other leaders for the continued success of the party,” Ologunagba said.

