PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new woman leader hails from Cross River and was a prominent women mobiliser.

Ms Amina Arong, PDP National Women Leader [The Southern Examiner]
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday. Ologunagba said that Arong, who hailed from Cross River, was a prominent women mobiliser.

He expressed confidence that she would bring on board her intellectual capacity as well as experience as a women leader. Ologungba said that Arong, a holder of a Diploma in Banking and Finance and a B.Sc. in Accounting, would serve out the term of the late National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on October 29.

“The PDP congratulates and tasks the new national women leader to deploy her capacity and experience in working with other members of the National Working Committee for the continuing stability, growth and success of our great Party,” he said.

