PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday. Ologunagba said that Arong, who hailed from Cross River, was a prominent women mobiliser.

He expressed confidence that she would bring on board her intellectual capacity as well as experience as a women leader. Ologungba said that Arong, a holder of a Diploma in Banking and Finance and a B.Sc. in Accounting, would serve out the term of the late National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on October 29.