PDP Anambra rejects LG election results, accuses ANSIEC of irregularities
The PDP chairman said the party was still studying the details of the exercise and vows that PDP would challenge it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Kekere-Ekun sworn in as 23rd substantive CJN
Abuja residents conclude that poverty is the leading cause of broken homes
PDP Anambra rejects LG election results, accuses ANSIEC of irregularities
Ex-Kogi speaker wants Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to settle down
Katsina children suffer waterborne diseases as corps member revives 3 boreholes
Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons
Amid economic issues, APC chieftain urges Nigerians to celebrate October 1
Lagos Govt charges property owners 'Land Use Fee' for State development
NAF air strikes destroy terrorists’ logistics base in Kaduna
Pulse Sports
Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign
'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate
'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham
Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits
‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player
‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen
ADVERTISEMENT