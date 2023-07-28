ADVERTISEMENT
PDP alleges unfairness in appointments as Uba Sani swears in Commissioners

Ima Elijah

In disagreement to Uba Sani's claim, the PDP's state chapter released a statement expressing dissatisfaction with the appointments.

Governor Uba Sani [Punch]

The appointments have, however, sparked controversy as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised them for being lopsided and exclusionary.

Speaking at the Government House in Kaduna during the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Sani emphasised his commitment to cutting down the cost of governance in order to address the economic challenges faced by the state.

He announced the establishment of a trust fund to support the poor and vulnerable, pledging to donate 50 percent of his salary to the fund.

The Governor asserted that the appointed commissioners were chosen based on their experience and competence, urging them to live up to the high expectations set before them.

But in disagreement to Sani's claim, the PDP's state chapter released a statement expressing dissatisfaction with the appointments. Abraham Catoh, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, alleged that the appointments continued the discriminatory policies of the immediate past governor, Nasir El-Rufai, against a particular section of the state.

The statement accused the temporary administration of Uba Sani of perpetuating a pattern of exclusion and lack of transparency in the appointments.

The PDP called on the governor to rectify the situation and ensure a fair and balanced distribution of appointments across the state.

They also urged the people of Kaduna State to remain calm and steadfast as the party and its governorship candidate pursue their mandate at the tribunal.

