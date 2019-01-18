According to the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, Atiku is connected to illegal activities that led to the invalidation of the operating licence of Bank PHB by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in 2011.

But the Director of Media & Publicity for the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan has defended the optimistic candidate confirming the allegation levelled against Atiku Abubakar as an attempt to frame him "out of fear that he is already coasting to victory in the February 16 Presidential election."

The former Vice-President of Nigeria has a busy week lined up meeting with US congressman in the states alongside Senate President Bukola Saraki. And there is a presidential debate on Saturday, January 19, 2019, against other oppositions vying for Buhari's post.

He has appeared up to the task moving with a business man spirit all over the world in a bid to improve his chances of winning at the presidential polls on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

In a statement released by Kola Ologbondiyan on the eve of the presidential debate, reveals a feeling of disappointment over Buhari's low tactics.

"While we understand that President Buhari and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) are jittery over Atiku Abubakar’s soaring popularity ahead of the elections, it is reprehensible that Mr. President will descend abysmally low to fabricate outright lies and falsehood in a bid to discredit a more qualified and acceptable Presidential candidate."

Unfit to lead

Ahead of the presidential debate, there are reports that President Muhammadu Buhari may not be present in order to "avoid President Buhari’s unfitness for Presidential Office being exposed."

This was confirmed in a report by Vanguard News on Thursday. Vanguard confirms the statement from Ikenga Ugochinyere who is reportedly the national spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

A day prior at the presidential town hall meeting The Candidates which aired on TV, Buhari is thought to have needed frequent help from his running-mate Professor Yemi Osinbajo who stepped in too often to guide him through his thoughts.

President Buhari is noted to have said: "I’ve said it before that if my party nominates me, I will contest," when he was asked by the moderator Kadaria Ahmed about why he wants a second chance at the presidency.