PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

PDP added that the government has spent ₦20 billion on the beautification of Birnin Kebbi amidst daunting challenges across the state.

Gov. Nasir Idris (PUNCH)
Gov. Nasir Idris (PUNCH)

Alhaji Usman Bello-Suru, the State PDP Chairman made the accusation in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, on the 100 days of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

The government has however dismissed the accusation as the rantings of a failed opposition, saying the people of the state appreciate what the government has been doing. According to the PDP, the government has spent ₦20 billion on the beautification of Birnin Kebbi amidst daunting challenges across the state.

“People of Zuru emirate are suffering from unmotorable road for a very long time which ₦7 billion would have been enough to solve their problem.

“It is on record that the state Governor spent close to 2 billion on domestic and international trips with no bearing to human development when over 10,000 citizens are scattered and displaced as a result of banditry,” Bello-Suru added.

He also alleged that the government had spent billions of naira on “white elephant projects centered in one local government area, Birnin Kebbi.”

The PDP also accused the Kebbi government of neglecting the health sector, sharing “toxic” fertiliser to farmers, awarding meaningless contracts, and incompetence.

The opposition party also faulted the award of the ₦10 billion contract for the completion of the state secretariat project. According to the PDP, the government should give priority to alleviating the “poverty which is killing our people on daily basis in every corner of the state”.

Reacting to the claims, Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Nasir Idris said all the allegations were baseless. He said that the PDP was only jittery about the level of transformation brought about by the APC government in the last 100 days.

“I want to confirm to the general public that many of the PDP members are now in support of policies and programmes of the present administration in Kebbi in view of the developmental efforts of the governor.

“It is not a hidden thing, some PDP members willingly went on air commending Gov. Nasir Idris for achieving a lot in just a limited period of time. In fact, I saw many PDP members who attended the 100 days in office celebration,” he added.

Idris advised the PDP to join hands with the governor to take the state to greater level of development, instead of engaging in baseless allegations.

