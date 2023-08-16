ADVERTISEMENT
Patience Jonathan pays solidarity visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu

Ima Elijah

She expressed her belief that Senator Tinubu would proactively engage and uplift all Nigerian women.

Remi Tinubu and Patience Jonathan [The Nation]
The two prominent figures convened at the distinguished Presidential Villa located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Dame Patience Jonathan conveyed her visit as an act of solidarity, aiming to assure Senator Tinubu of her unwavering support in her role as the country's First Lady. Notably, this significant visit holds historical significance, as it marks the initial instance of a former First Lady extending such a visitation to her successor since the inception of Senator Tinubu's tenure on May 29.

Patience Jonathan also conveyed her utmost confidence in Senator Tinubu's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment for Nigerian women. She expressed her belief that Senator Tinubu would proactively engage and uplift all Nigerian women, instilling a renewed sense of hope across the nation.

