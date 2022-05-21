Party primaries: APC delegates vow to vote credible leaders

Malle said that voting credible leaders during the party’s primary election and 2023 general elections would promote peace and development in the country.

He assured the lawmaker of their overwhelming support during the constituency’s forthcoming primary election.

Malle said that Agah has done well and still doing well in the House, hence the need of their total support for his (lawmaker’s) re-election.

“Hon. member, we want to re-assure you of our total support and votes during the forthcoming primary election.

“By God’s grace you will win the primary election and general election.

“You have performed well, you have empowered us and other people of our constituency.

“You have also lobbied for projects into our constituency as well as you have initiated your own projects in the constituency.

“It is time for us to pay you back by giving you our overwhelming support and votes during the forthcoming primary election of our constituency,” he said.

The deputy chairman also assured of their readiness to re-elect Gov. Abdullahi Sule and Sen. Godiya Akwashiki during the governorship and senatorial primary elections.

Responding, Agah appreciated the delegates for their continued support at all times.

“I want to thank you for your prayers and support at all times.

“I will continue to represent you well by providing the much needed dividends of democracy in order to improve on our standard of living,” he said

Agah urged the delegates to continue to remain united and speak with one voice for the progress of the party, the constituency and the state at large.

He also called on the delegates to vote for Sule and Akwashiki in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasarawa Eggon East constituency has seven electoral wards, including Wakama, Ende, Ubbe/ Ogba/Gaji, Alogani, Umme, Agunji/Ogbagi and Nasarawa Eggon/Alizaga wards.