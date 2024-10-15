ADVERTISEMENT
Damagum orders arrest of PDP factional chairman amid deepening party crisis

Segun Adeyemi

The Damagum-led faction reaffirmed that all recent actions, including the suspensions, were conducted under the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on October 10, 2024.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum. [Daily Trust]
The directive comes amid accusations that Mohammed's faction violated legal rulings concerning their legitimacy within the party. Damagum's decision followed a heated series of suspensions within the PDP.

Recently, the PDP has been rocked by a series of suspensions, including prominent party officials such as National Publicity Secretary Hon. Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade. These suspensions, citing their involvement in 'anti-party activities' linked to internal disputes in Rivers State, have had a significant impact on the party's operations.

In response, Mohammed's faction announced the suspension of both Damagum and PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, alleging that the two had sabotaged the party's interests.

"This tit-for-tat suspension only deepens the divide within the PDP and shows blatant disregard for our constitution and judicial rulings," Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, Acting National Publicity Secretary for Damagum's faction, declared during a press briefing.

According to Manga, security intervention was necessary to uphold court rulings and "restore order" within the PDP.

Manga expressed disappointment over Mohammed's faction's tactics, labelling them as "a motor park approach to a mere suspension."

He added, "We urge our members to support the leadership of H.E. Amb Umar Illiya Damagum in seeking a lasting resolution. It's unfortunate to see certain individuals risking the party's future by disregarding the collective decisions of their colleagues."

As tensions rise, both factions continue to accuse each other of destabilising the PDP.

Observers now watch to see if security agencies will enforce Damagum's call for Mohammed's arrest, potentially reshaping the party's fragile stability.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

