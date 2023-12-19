ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Pa Edwin Clark rejects Tinubi's 'imposed' truce between Wike, Fubara

Ima Elijah

Rivers State has been gripped by political chaos, with the state House of Assembly turning into a battleground.

Edwin Clark [TheCable]
Edwin Clark [TheCable]

Recommended articles

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the elder statesman expressed his dismay, labeling the communique issued at the reconciliatory meeting as "baffling, appalling, and unacceptable," particularly to the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The political turmoil in Rivers State, which has unfolded over the past three months, reached a climax on Monday, December 18, 2023, when President Tinubu met with key stakeholders, including Wike and Fubara, at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Rivers State has been gripped by political chaos, with the state House of Assembly turning into a battleground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feud between Wike and Fubara led to 27 lawmakers defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where Wike currently serves as a minister.

The rift saw parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and the resignation of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

Earlier attempts by the President and elder statesmen to mediate in October failed, resulting in an escalation of the crisis.

Following Monday’s meeting, both factions agreed to withdraw all court cases initiated by Fubara and drop impeachment proceedings initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly. The resolution recognised Martin Amaewhule as the leader of the House, dismissing the claim of Edison Ehie.

Reacting to the truce, Pa Edwin Clark condemned the terms of settlement, accusing President Tinubu of acting as a mediator to express gratitude to Minister Wike for delivering Rivers State during past Presidential elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark criticised the resolutions as "unconstitutional, absurd, and obnoxious," alleging that Fubara was "ambushed and intimidated into submission." He warned that they would challenge the settlement in court, appealing to aggrieved youths to remain calm and resist oppression through legal means.

"President Tinubu simply sat over a meeting where the Constitution, which is the fulcrum of his office, was truncated and desecrated," Clark asserted, signaling a determination to pursue legal avenues to address what he referred to as a "hydra-headed monster, called oppression."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akwa Ibom emerges cleanest state in Nigeria

Akwa Ibom emerges cleanest state in Nigeria

Gino, Bama awards aspiring Chef with 1 year supply of products at prize giving ceremony of MyFoodByHilda Christmas Cooking Class

Gino, Bama awards aspiring Chef with 1 year supply of products at prize giving ceremony of MyFoodByHilda Christmas Cooking Class

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: An exciting display of brilliance, passion, tenacity

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: An exciting display of brilliance, passion, tenacity

Pa Edwin Clark rejects Tinubi's 'imposed' truce between Wike, Fubara

Pa Edwin Clark rejects Tinubi's 'imposed' truce between Wike, Fubara

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

Sokoto Police confirm bandits' attack, 1 dead, 6 abducted in Tursa village

Sokoto Police confirm bandits' attack, 1 dead, 6 abducted in Tursa village

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

Senate confirms nomination of 19 commissioners for National Population Commission

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu [Guardian]

INEC Chairman Yakubu warns politicians against 'win-at-all-costs' attitude

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25 [The Guardian Nigeria]

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

Governor Siminalayi Fubara presenting 2024 budget to five Rivers lawmakers loyal to him [Punch]

Presenting budget to suspended lawmakers, constitutional requirements unmet - APC faults Fubara