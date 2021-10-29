RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Oyo APC to hold congress on Saturday after several postponements

APC flags (PM News)
APC flags (PM News)

The Oyo State congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would hold on Saturday at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, after several postponements.

Alhaji Gambo Lawan, the state APC Committee Chairman, confirmed this at a news conference on Friday in Ibadan after a meeting with party stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress has been postponed many times over irregularities discovered in the delegates’ list.

Gambo said that they are ready to conduct the congress on Saturday at the stipulated venue.

“I have briefed the stakeholders fully and told them why we are here. I told them at best, the Oyo people will do consensus. That is the first option given to us by the party.

“If they agree on consensus, we will just go to the field for affirmation. Whether consensus or not, we will go to the field to endorse whatever has been done,” he said.

The chairman said that the committee was in Ibadan with the ward and local government congress report, and had already given it to them.

He further said that the election would be conducted where there was no agreement, adding that they have all necessary materials to conduct the election.

Where there is no agreement, our best bet is to go for election. We came with the delegates’ list. We came with ward congress and local government congress results.

“Everything is with them now. That is what the party gave me and I am going to use that tomorrow,” he stressed.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by the outgoing state executives and other stakeholders, including National Assembly members.

