Oyetola’s tribunal victory, triumph of light over forces of darkness – Tinubu

The two-term governor of Lagos state also described the victory as a triumph of courage over forces that sought to arrest the progressive good governance the APC administration delivered to the people of Osun, under the leadership of Oyetola.

“I heartily rejoice with Oyetola on his much-deserved victory at the election tribunal today.

“It is a triumph of perseverance, courage, and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.

“The forces of darkness plotted to extinguish the able leadership and progressive good governance that improved the quality of life of our people under your leadership.

“The tribunal delivered justice and restored the mandate freely given to you and our great party,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate, expressed confidence that the good work Oyetola championed which was momentarily paused, would soon resume and Osun people would be happy again.

“Together we can renew their hope of a shared prosperity.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 3-man election tribunal, chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume on Friday, in Osogbo, ruled that Oyetola was the duly elected governor of Osun.