Oyetola promises to deliver over 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in Osun state

Ima Elijah

"...No stone would be left unturned to ensure the emergence of Tinubu and Shettima..."

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.
Former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola has promised to deliver over 1.5 million votes from the State for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Oyetola made this disclosure at the inauguration of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Osogbo on Thursday, January 05, 2022.

Oyetola, who is the State Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima PCC, also tasked the newly-inaugurated members to intensify efforts towards ensuring all round victory for the APC presidential candidate and his running mate and all the party candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

No stone would be left unturned to ensure the emergence of Tinubu and Shettima, as well as all the candidates of the party in the National and State assemblies elections.

“The country is in dire need of a competent individual like Tinubu to build on the gains of the incumbent administration and drive the nation’s potential for socio-economic growth and development of the country.

“There is no room for experiment on the choice of next president at this critical time in the history of Nigeria, hence the need to elect Tinubu whose political pedigree, good, responsible and responsive governance antecedents are second to none.

“Tinubu/Shettima ticket is divine and it is worthy of note that the team is powered by tested and trusted hands as it offers a renewed hope in all sectors.”

Unrelated news: Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), last year, said many politicians are unhappy with current efforts by the commission and security agencies to stop vote buying during the 2023 general election, and are expected to fight back.

The commission said though it is not going to be easy to root out the negative influence of money on the elections, it is determined to tackle it.

