Over 1,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Lagos

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors, who are from Ward J, Iwaya Area of the LGA, were received into the party at the PDP LGA Secretariat in Alagomeji area of the council.

The leader of the defectors, Mr Nurudeen Daudu, a former aide to Mr Olanrewaju Oshun, member representing Lagos Mainland II in the Lagos Assembly, said that more APC loyalists would join them in PDP in batches.

Daudu, who thanked the leaders of the opposition party in the council, said that so many ambitions and aspirations had been allegedly buried in APC because of lack of internal democracy.

“I am very glad that we are at home now. Our friends and family members have been in this party from polling units to ward and local government levels.

“We are happy to be a part of history because we are making history today. It is time to take back our destiny. It is now left in our hands.

“Our coming to PDP is holistic, we have come to contribute our part to the growth of PDP, which is a truly democratic party,” he said.

Daudu said that he was coming into PDP along with some leaders and former aspirants in the ruling party such as Mr Yusuf Alade, a grassroots mobiliser and councillorship aspirant.

He listed other leaders to include: Daniel Obony, Olumide Aluko, and Tunde Aliu among others.

Daudu said that PDP had opportunity to win the state in 2023 elections.

Receiving the defectors, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a PDP stalwart and member of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, assured the decampees of fair treatment and level playing ground to pursue any of their aspirations.

Pearse, who prayed God to help the defectors to achieve their aspirations, said that the party was the most democratic, most effective and productive in the country.

He said: “You are welcome. With your entry we are surer that PDP will take over Lagos State.

“We have very sellable presidential, governorship, senatorial, house of representatives and house of assembly candidates.”

According to him, the party is formidable enough to win 2023 elections with the defection of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and other APC loyalists into the party.

He cautioned against infighting and division in the party.

“We must learnt to do politics properly. We fight ourselves in PDP all the time and that is why we lose elections. This time around, we are united.

“If we do our job very well in Lagos, we will beat APC. We have been the cause of our recurrent defeats, but this time, we are one,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Adelabi Malomo, the PDP Chairman in the council, said: “PDP will give to you all that opportunity to attain your aspirations.

“So, don’t be afraid, by the grace of God, your ambition will be achieved here,” he said.