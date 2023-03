The candidate of the Labour Party at the ongoing 2023 Governorship elections Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has revealed during an interview with the press that he has received news of voter intimidations in different parts of Lagos state.

While addressing the press before casting his vote, Rhodes stated that he has received news of voter intimidation in parts of Ojo, Oshodi, and Isolo. He further revealed that they are working to address the issues.