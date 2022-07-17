Our next destination is Aso villa, Ayu reacts to Adeleke's victory in Osun

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes.

“The convincing win of 403, 371 against Oyetola’s 375, 027 is ample proof of that.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people.

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action, prayers and hope,” he said.

Ayu added: “You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote-fraud. You have done well.”

He said that Osun election was a referendum and a prove that Nigerians wanted PDP back.

“Indeed, PDP is coming,” he said.

He saluted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies for toeing the path of neutrality and ensuring that the votes counted.

“The task before us now is to transit from opposition to governance . This we shall do.

“With Osun done, next villa!

“We call on all PDP members and all Nigerians to join the moving PDP train. Don’t be left behind. Our next destination is Aso villa.

“With PDP, Nigeria shall rise again. Indeed, she is already rising. Osun people have spoken. The rest of Nigeria shall speak with a resounding voice on Feb. 25, 2023,” he said.

Ayu lauded the PDP National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election, headed by Gov. Douye Diri, for a superlative performance.

He also thanked the party Vice Presidential Candidate Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his tireless efforts.

“The PDP is proud of all of you.