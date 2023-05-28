Our family doesn't need Nigeria's wealth to survive - Remi Tinubu

She said this while speaking during the interdenominational church service that was held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The church service also had in attendance the outgoing Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and senator-elect Godswill Akpabio, amongst other dignitaries.

The First Lady in-waiting assured Nigerians that the wealth of the country belongs to all and that her husband would use it judiciously.

She also asked Nigerians to pray for her and the President-elect as they would need the grace of God to be able to meet up with the expectations of Nigerians.

Mrs Tinubu said, “Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all. It belongs to everyone. God has blessed my family. We don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing. And I promise you on this altar, that with your help, with the help of God, who will set this nation on the right path.”

The President-elect's wife, who is also the outgoing senator representing Lagos Central at the National Assembly, observed that she will be coming in as one of Nigeria’s oldest first ladies at 63.

She said, “Asiwaju is 71 and I will be 63. I bet I will be one of the oldest first ladies Nigeria would have. We need the grace of God and we need everyone to do what Nigerians are expecting.