Otti names Onyenkpa, Omogui, Oteh, others as Transition Council members

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Transition Council would help to articulate a policy document that would forge a direction and developmental agenda for Abia, in line with Otti's vision for the state.

Alex Otti, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
Alex Otti, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

The list, as contained in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Tuesday, is preparatory to his formal assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

According to the statement, the Council will be chaired by Victor Onyenkpa, Partner and COO, KPMG, and co-chaired by Ifueko Okauru, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Arunma Oteh, former Director-General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, former Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank and currently a Director at FSD Africa, is also on the Council.

Other notable members are Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a Nigerian-born inventor who helped Apple design a semiconductor for the iPhone and Mr Uche Orji, the immediate past CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Also in the Council are Mr Victor Okoronkwo, Group Managing Director (GMD) of Aiteo Oil and Gas; Mr Frank Nneji, Founder of ABC Transport Company; and Ide John Udeagbala, an Aba-based business mogul.

The statement said that the Transition Council would help to articulate a policy document that would forge a direction and developmental agenda for Abia, in line with Otti’s vision for the state.

The statement said that the Council would be inaugurated on Friday by the Governor-Elect in Aba.

News Agency Of Nigeria

