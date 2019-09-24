Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has finally submitted a list of 35 nominees for his cabinet 10 months after he was sworn in.

Oyetola had won a contentious election last year against former senator, Ademola Adeleke, who contested the result but eventually lost in the Supreme Court in July 2019.

Critics have long piled on Oyetola for not governing with a constitutionally-mandated cabinet, instead opting to appoint seven supervisors to run some ministries.

However, the governor has now sent a list of commissioner-designates to the Osun State House of Assembly.

The list was announced by House Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, during plenary on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Screening of the nominees by lawmakers will commence on Monday, September 30.

Below's the full list of nominees

  1. Adebisi Obawale Simeon
  2. Ibitoye Felix Adeniran
  3. Oladepo Solagbade Atanda
  4. Ajisefini Abiodun
  5. Mumini Adekunle Raifu
  6. Ogunfolaju Olusola
  7. Oladimeji Samson
  8. Agunbiade Nathaniel
  9. Olaonipekun Henry
  10. Oladoyin Olayinka
  11. Adeleke Adebayo
  12. Olamiju Olasiji
  13. Yinusa Olalekan
  14. Rafiu Isamotu
  15. Oyebamiji Bola
  16. Omowaiye Oluremi
  17. Jamiu Olawumi
  18. Femi Akande
  19. Olawale Babatunde Olumide
  20. Olaniyan Hussein Toke
  21. Adeosun Adegboyega Rasaq
  22. Badmus Olalekan Rahmon
  23. Bakare Akande
  24. Giwa Lateefat
  25. Tadese Amidu
  26. Adewole Adedayo
  27. Idiat Babalola
  28. Kolajo Aderemi
  29. Egbemode Funke
  30. Kareem Ismail Akande
  31. Oyegbile Rufus
  32. Olaboopo Olubukola
  33. Bakare Akande
  34. Tadese Raheem
  35. Adewole Adedayo