Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has finally submitted a list of 35 nominees for his cabinet 10 months after he was sworn in.

Oyetola had won a contentious election last year against former senator, Ademola Adeleke, who contested the result but eventually lost in the Supreme Court in July 2019.

Critics have long piled on Oyetola for not governing with a constitutionally-mandated cabinet, instead opting to appoint seven supervisors to run some ministries.

However, the governor has now sent a list of commissioner-designates to the Osun State House of Assembly.

The list was announced by House Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, during plenary on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Screening of the nominees by lawmakers will commence on Monday, September 30.

Below's the full list of nominees