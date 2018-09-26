Pulse.ng logo
Osun Re-run Election: State Govt. declares Thursday public holiday

Osun Re-run Election State Govt. declares Thursday public holiday

A statement by Mr Sola Fasure, the Media Aide to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, noted that the public holiday was to enable workers to participate in the rerun governorship election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Sept. 22 election inconclusive.

  
APC candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Gov Aregbesola cast their votes play Osun Re-run Election: State Govt. declares Thursday public holiday (Pulse/@Jude Egbas)

The Osun Government on Wednesday declared Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 as public holiday to enable electorate to vote in the re-run gubernatorial election.

A statement by Mr Sola Fasure, the Media Aide to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, noted that
the public holiday was to enable workers to participate in the rerun governorship election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Sept. 22 election inconclusive.

The governorship election was declared inconclusive and a re-run ordered, because the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between the two top candidates.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, was leading with 254,698 votes, while his closest rival of All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, had 254,345 votes, a difference of 353 votes.

The margin was, however, less than the 3,498 votes in the polling units where voting was cancelled.

Consequently, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Joseph Afuwape, declared the poll inconclusive and ordered a re-run.

“Unfortunately as the returning officer, it is not possible to declare any party as clear winner of this election at the first ballot,” Afuwape said. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

