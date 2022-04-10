RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun PDP gets Caretaker Committee, 4 months before governorship election

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the composition of a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Osun chapter of the party.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, stated in Abuja on Saturday that the decision followed the expiration of the tenure of the State Executive Committee.

He added that the committee would manage the affairs of the party from Friday, April 8, for a period not exceeding 90 days or till the time that a new State Executive Committee would be elected.

The committee has Dr Adekunle Akindele as chairman and Otunba Femi Carena as Secretary.

Members are Mr Niyi Owolade, Mrs Ayo Awolowo, Dr B.T. Salami, Mr Adetoye Ogunboyega and Alhaji Razaq Oyelani.

