Osun election: Buhari presents APC flag to guber candidate Oyetola

The president, who made ceremonial presentation in the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, commended the performance of Oyetola.

Buhari noted that the governor had served the people tirelessly in his first term in office, adding that he has confidence in the party winning the election, fairly and squarely in the coming week.

He gave kudos to the co-chairs of the Osun State Governorship Campaign Council, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as the Vice Chairman, Niger State’s Abubakar Sani-Bello for putting in so much energy into the campaign to re-elect Oyetola.

“I wish you the best of luck,” he said.

In response to the invitation to participate at the Grand Finale of the rallies, next week, he said “I hope I will make myself available to boost your morale.”

The Deputy National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abba Kyari, who presented the candidate on behalf of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman, commended the president for leading the APC to victory.

He described Oyetola as a performing governor who had done ”well in his first term and is deserving of a second”.

He also expressed optimism that the party would emerge the overall winner in the general elections in February next year.