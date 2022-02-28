Osinbajo has no intention to run for 2023 presidency - Adewale

Osinbajo's name has been circulating round as one of the candidates that will run under the APC flag alongside former Lagos Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The vice president has however not officially declared his intentions to run unlike Tinubu who has and is considered the frontrunner for the ruling party.

Adewale claims those who are campaigning for Osinbajo in the presidential race are doing so because they do not want to lose the positions they hold in the political space.

“You see, we should keep our eyes on the ball and don’t get distracted. Prof is doing his constitutional duty as a vice president. Those people that are campaigning for him to be president, after prof's tenure as vice president, what will happen to those people? The truth is they want to keep prof in office to secure their jobs," Adewale said.

"Prof has said countless times that he’s not having any ambition, that he just wants to do his work. So those people that are mobilizing themselves are representing their own interests.

“Yes, there have been a series of speculations that the Vice President plans to run for president, but he has not declared his intention in public.”

Adewale went on to stress that Osinbajo is simply focused on his current role as the country's number two leader, though insisting that the coming months will determine the clear picture on his political future.

"In the next three months, we will know whether prof is contesting or not, but as of today, Professor Osinbajo is only doing his job as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has no political ambition," Adewale said.