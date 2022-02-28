RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osinbajo has no intention to run for 2023 presidency - Adewale

Kunle Fayiga

The ex-Lagos Attorney-General continues to be linked with taking over the seat at Aso Rock from Muhammadu Buhari.

Vice-President of Nigeria- Yemi Osinbajo

Ayodele Adewale, the organising secretary for the Lagos chapter of the All Progressive Congress, has stated that the incumbent Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is not interested in running in the presidential race ahead of the 2023 elections.

Osinbajo's name has been circulating round as one of the candidates that will run under the APC flag alongside former Lagos Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The vice president has however not officially declared his intentions to run unlike Tinubu who has and is considered the frontrunner for the ruling party.

Adewale claims those who are campaigning for Osinbajo in the presidential race are doing so because they do not want to lose the positions they hold in the political space.

“You see, we should keep our eyes on the ball and don’t get distracted. Prof is doing his constitutional duty as a vice president. Those people that are campaigning for him to be president, after prof's tenure as vice president, what will happen to those people? The truth is they want to keep prof in office to secure their jobs," Adewale said.

"Prof has said countless times that he’s not having any ambition, that he just wants to do his work. So those people that are mobilizing themselves are representing their own interests.

“Yes, there have been a series of speculations that the Vice President plans to run for president, but he has not declared his intention in public.”

Adewale went on to stress that Osinbajo is simply focused on his current role as the country's number two leader, though insisting that the coming months will determine the clear picture on his political future.

"In the next three months, we will know whether prof is contesting or not, but as of today, Professor Osinbajo is only doing his job as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has no political ambition," Adewale said.

Support for Osinbajo has not been limited to just the South West of the country but other geopolitical zones including the North Central and North West.

Kunle Fayiga Kunle Fayiga

