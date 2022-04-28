RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osinbajo arrives in Benin, to meet APC delegates

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo arrived in Benin on Thursday as part of his nationwide consultations to run for the office of president in 2023.

Osinbajo (NigeriaNews)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Air Force aircraft that had the vice-president on board touched down at the Benin Airport at 10:44 a.m.

The vice-president was received at the airport by the deputy governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu and some APC leaders in the state led by the chairman, retired Col. David Imuse.

He went to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewaure II from the airport to pay his respects.

NAN reports that as part of his schedule, Osinbajo is expected to also meet with APC officials and delegates to its forthcoming primary elections.

The vice-president is expected to proceed to Delta after his Edo visit on the same mission of wooing party delegates.

The APC presidential primary election holds on May 30 and May 31.

