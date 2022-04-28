Osinbajo arrives in Benin, to meet APC delegates

The vice-president was received at the airport by the deputy governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu and some APC leaders in the state led by the chairman, retired Col. David Imuse.

He went to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewaure II from the airport to pay his respects.

NAN reports that as part of his schedule, Osinbajo is expected to also meet with APC officials and delegates to its forthcoming primary elections.

The vice-president is expected to proceed to Delta after his Edo visit on the same mission of wooing party delegates.