RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osinbajo, Amaechi, APC presidential aspirants meet over Tinubu's ticket

Nurudeen Shotayo

All the presidential aspirants will regroup to map out strategies ahead of the general elections next year.

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]
APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

What's going: This was disclosed in a statement issued by the media team of APC’s youngest aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The meeting, slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Abuja, would bring the aspirants together for the first time since they all went head-to-head at the Presidential primary which was eventually won by the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The reunion: Barely three months after the primary, the aspirants will regroup again to deliberate on winning campaign strategies that will be inclusive for all Nigerians.

The statement partly read: “The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC presidential aspirants, which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 by 2pm is to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedevilling our country.

Tinubu woos Wike: The development is coming amidst reports of Tinubu's courting of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Pulse reported that the APC flag-bearer met with Wike in London as speculations over the possibility of the latter working for the APC in the presidential election gains momentum.

The Rivers Governor reportedly attended the meeting with his allies including Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, among others.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MAN challenges CBN to prioritise FOREX allocation to manufacturers

MAN challenges CBN to prioritise FOREX allocation to manufacturers

We are being owed N1.75trn – GenCos

We are being owed N1.75trn – GenCos

Customs intercepts N229.6m smuggled goods concealed in charcoal bags

Customs intercepts N229.6m smuggled goods concealed in charcoal bags

Osinbajo, Amaechi, APC presidential aspirants meet over Tinubu's ticket

Osinbajo, Amaechi, APC presidential aspirants meet over Tinubu's ticket

Gov Buni inaugurates Tinubu’s campaign office in Yobe

Gov Buni inaugurates Tinubu’s campaign office in Yobe

Police commission accuses IGP of bias, declares indefinite strike

Police commission accuses IGP of bias, declares indefinite strike

NiDCOM not giving up on Diaspora voting — Dabiri-Erewa

NiDCOM not giving up on Diaspora voting — Dabiri-Erewa

Nigeria produces second batch of locally made ballistic gunboats

Nigeria produces second batch of locally made ballistic gunboats

Ongoing projects across Nigeria justifies Buhari's borrowings - Fashola

Ongoing projects across Nigeria justifies Buhari's borrowings - Fashola

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abeokuta residence of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances – Gbajabiamila

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency