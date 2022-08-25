Osinbajo, Amaechi, APC presidential aspirants meet over Tinubu's ticket

What's going: This was disclosed in a statement issued by the media team of APC’s youngest aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The meeting, slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Abuja, would bring the aspirants together for the first time since they all went head-to-head at the Presidential primary which was eventually won by the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The reunion: Barely three months after the primary, the aspirants will regroup again to deliberate on winning campaign strategies that will be inclusive for all Nigerians.

The statement partly read: “The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC presidential aspirants, which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 by 2pm is to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedevilling our country.”

Tinubu woos Wike: The development is coming amidst reports of Tinubu's courting of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Pulse reported that the APC flag-bearer met with Wike in London as speculations over the possibility of the latter working for the APC in the presidential election gains momentum.